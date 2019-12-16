Johnson, Chicago State host Oral Roberts

Oral Roberts (5-5) vs. Chicago State (4-7) Jones Convocation Center, Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will…

Oral Roberts (5-5) vs. Chicago State (4-7)

Jones Convocation Center, Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Deondre Burns and Oral Roberts will face Xavier Johnson and Chicago State. The senior Burns is averaging 15.8 points over the last five games. Johnson, a junior, has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 18.2 over his last five games.

STEPPING UP: Chicago State’s Johnson has averaged 17.9 points while Andrew Lewis has put up 13.8 points and 4.2 rebounds. For the Golden Eagles, Burns has averaged 13.9 points and 5.3 rebounds while Kevin Obanor has put up 10.7 points and 7.4 rebounds.DOMINANT DEONDRE: Burns has connected on 25.9 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 11 over his last three games. He’s also made 77.4 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Chicago State is 0-6 this year when it scores 74 points or fewer and 4-1 when it scores at least 75.

COLD SPELL: Oral Roberts has lost its last five road games, scoring 67 points, while allowing 76.2 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Oral Roberts has posted an outstanding offensive rebound percentage of 36.5 percent, ranking the Golden Eagles 20th nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Chicago State stands at just 26 percent (ranked 253rd).

