Jaworski, Lafayette visit St. Joe’s

Lafayette (4-2) vs. Saint Joseph’s (2-6)

Michael J. Hagan ’85 Arena, Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Justin Jaworski and Lafayette will go up against Ryan Daly and Saint Joseph’s. The junior Jaworski has scored 26 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 22 over his last five games. Daly, a senior, is averaging 19.8 points over the last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Lafayette’s Jaworski, Myles Cherry and Lukas Jarrett have collectively accounted for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 54 percent of all Leopards points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Daly has accounted for 50 percent of all Saint Joseph’s field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 38 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Saint Joseph’s is 0-6 this year when it scores 69 points or fewer and 2-0 when it scores at least 70.

PASSING FOR POINTS: These teams have roughly the same ratio of assists to field goals. Saint Joseph’s has 41 assists on 71 field goals (57.7 percent) over its past three contests while Lafayette has assists on 52 of 90 field goals (57.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Saint Joseph’s is ranked first in the A10 with an average of 74 possessions per game.

