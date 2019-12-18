Jarrett, Jackson St. visit Portland

Jackson State (2-8) vs. Portland (8-3) Earle A. Chiles Center, Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards…

Jackson State (2-8) vs. Portland (8-3)

Earle A. Chiles Center, Portland, Oregon; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Tristan Jarrett and Jackson State will go up against Isaiah White and Portland. The junior Jarrett has scored 28 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 18.6 over his last five games. White, a senior, is averaging 14.2 points over the last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Portland’s White has averaged 15.4 points while Jacob Tryon has put up 8.1 points and 5.7 rebounds. For the Tigers, Jarrett has averaged 18.9 points while Jayveous McKinnis has put up 11.1 points and 8.7 rebounds.TERRIFIC TRISTAN: Jarrett has connected on 31.6 percent of the 76 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 27 over the last three games. He’s also converted 65.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Jackson State is 0-7 when opposing teams score 73 or more points. Portland is a perfect 5-0 when its offense scores at least 72 points.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Portland is a perfect 5-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 3-3 when fewer than four Pilots players score in double-figures.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The stout Portland defense has held opposing offenses to a field goal percentage of 37.8 percent, the 26th-lowest mark in Division I. Jackson State has allowed opponents to shoot 50.8 percent through 10 games (ranking the Tigers 347th).

