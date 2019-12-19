Jackson, UTSA host Illinois St.

Illinois State (5-6) vs. UTSA (4-7) UTSA Convocation Center, San Antonio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will…

Illinois State (5-6) vs. UTSA (4-7)

UTSA Convocation Center, San Antonio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Zach Copeland and Illinois State will face Jhivvan Jackson and UTSA. The senior Copeland has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15.6 over his last five games. Jackson, a junior, is averaging 26.2 points over the last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: UTSA’s Jackson, Atem Bior and Byron Frohnen have combined to account for 44 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 39 percent of all Roadrunners points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Jackson has directly created 49 percent of all UTSA field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 34 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 72: UTSA is 0-7 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 4-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Roadrunners have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Redbirds. UTSA has 47 assists on 89 field goals (52.8 percent) across its past three outings while Illinois State has assists on 32 of 72 field goals (44.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UTSA has committed a turnover on just 17.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest percentage among all CUSA teams. The Roadrunners have turned the ball over only 13.2 times per game this season.

