Jackson, Toledo visit Bradley

Toledo (8-4) vs. Bradley (8-4)

Carver Arena, Peoria, Illinois; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Marreon Jackson and Toledo will take on Darrell Brown and Bradley. The junior M. Jackson has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17.2 over his last five games. Brown, a senior, is averaging 8.8 points and five assists over the last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Bradley’s Brown, Nate Kennell and Koch Bar have collectively accounted for 43 percent of all Braves scoring this season, although the trio’s production has dropped to 35 percent over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: M. Jackson has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Toledo field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 24 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Bradley has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 78.4 points while giving up 55.9.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Braves have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Rockets. Bradley has 56 assists on 87 field goals (64.4 percent) across its previous three outings while Toledo has assists on 37 of 64 field goals (57.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Bradley is ranked first among MVC teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 35.6 percent. The Braves have averaged 13.2 offensive boards per game.

