Jackson St. goes up against Southeastern Baptist

Southeastern Baptist vs. Jackson State (1-8)

Williams Center, Jackson, Mississippi; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Jackson State Tigers are set to battle the Chargers of NAIA program Southeastern Baptist. Jackson State lost 67-58 at Denver in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Tristan Jarrett has averaged 16.8 points this year for Jackson State. Jayveous McKinnis is also a primary contributor, with 11.1 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.TREYS FOR TRISTAN: Through nine games, Jackson State’s Tristan Jarrett has connected on 30.8 percent of the 65 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 62.5 percent from the free throw line this season.

DID YOU KNOW: Jackson State went 2-10 overall when playing out-of-conference opponents last season. The Tigers scored 60.3 points per contest across those 12 contests.

