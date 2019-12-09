IUPUI squares off against IU-South Bend

IU-South Bend vs. IUPUI (2-8) Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The IUPUI Jaguars are set…

IU-South Bend vs. IUPUI (2-8)

Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The IUPUI Jaguars are set to battle the Titans of NAIA member IU-South Bend. IUPUI lost 102-54 at Ball State in its most recent game.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Marcus Burk has averaged 19.7 points this year for IUPUI. Jaylen Minnett has paired with Burk with 13 points and 4.3 rebounds per game.BURK BEYOND THE ARC: Through 10 games, IUPUI’s Marcus Burk has connected on 44 percent of the 75 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converting 80 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: IUPUI went 6-6 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Jaguars offense scored 74.7 points per contest in those 12 contests.

