IUPUI looks to end streak vs Cleveland St.

Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Indianapolis; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland State looks to extend IUPUI’s conference losing streak to five games. IUPUI’s last Horizon win came against the Green Bay Phoenix 79-68 on Feb. 24. Cleveland State is looking to break its current six-game losing streak.

STEPPING UP: IUPUI’s Marcus Burk has averaged 18.4 points while Jaylen Minnett has put up 13.6 points. For the Vikings, Algevon Eichelberger has averaged 11.9 points and 6.9 rebounds while Tre Gomillion has put up 9.7 points and 5.6 rebounds.MIGHTY MARCUS: Burk has connected on 41.7 percent of the 103 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 11 for 31 over his last five games. He’s also converted 67.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Jaguars are 0-9 when they allow at least 70 points and 4-1 when they hold opponents to anything below 70. The Vikings are 0-10 when allowing 71 or more points and 4-0 on the season, otherwise.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: IUPUI’s Minnett has attempted 117 3-pointers and connected on 35.9 percent of them, and is 18 of 44 over the last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Cleveland State has attempted the second-most free throws among all Horizon teams. The Vikings have averaged 21.1 free throws per game.

