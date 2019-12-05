IUPUI hopes to end skid vs Ball State

IUPUI (2-7) vs. Ball State (4-4) John E. Worthen Arena, Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: IUPUI looks…

IUPUI (2-7) vs. Ball State (4-4)

John E. Worthen Arena, Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IUPUI looks to end its five-game losing streak as it goes up against Ball State. IUPUI is looking to break its current five-game losing streak. Ball State lost 70-58 loss at home to Loyola of Chicago on Tuesday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Ball State’s Tahjai Teague has averaged 14.9 points and 8.6 rebounds while Ishmael El-Amin has put up 15.1 points. For the Jaguars, Marcus Burk has averaged 21.2 points while Jaylen Minnett has put up 12.6 points and 4.4 rebounds.MIGHTY MARCUS: Burk has connected on 44.4 percent of the 72 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 21 of 42 over his last five games. He’s also made 84.6 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 56: IUPUI is 0-7 when it allows at least 56 points and 2-0 when it holds opponents to less than 56.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Cards have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Jaguars. Ball State has an assist on 51 of 75 field goals (68 percent) over its previous three outings while IUPUI has assists on 35 of 71 field goals (49.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Ball State has made 9.8 3-pointers per game as a team this year, which is second-best among MAC teams. The Cardinals have averaged 13.3 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

