Idaho looks to end streak vs Weber State

Idaho (4-8, 0-1) vs. Weber State (4-8, 0-1) Dee Events Center, Ogden, Utah; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Weber…

Idaho (4-8, 0-1) vs. Weber State (4-8, 0-1)

Dee Events Center, Ogden, Utah; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State looks to extend Idaho’s conference losing streak to five games. Idaho’s last Big Sky win came against the Sacramento State Hornets 94-90 on March 2. Weber State lost 79-77 loss at home to Eastern Washington in its most recent game.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Weber State’s Jerrick Harding has averaged 19.4 points while Cody John has put up 11.6 points. For the Vandals, Trevon Allen has averaged 18.5 points and 4.7 rebounds while Scott Blakney has put up 10.6 points and 5.3 rebounds.ACCURATE ALLEN: Allen has connected on 32.1 percent of the 56 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 14 over his last three games. He’s also converted 77.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Vandals are 0-7 when they score 65 points or fewer and 4-1 when they exceed 65 points. The Wildcats are 0-7 when allowing 69 or more points and 4-1 when holding opponents below 69.

COLD SPELL: Idaho has lost its last five road games, scoring 58.2 points, while allowing 72.2 per game.

TO ERR IS HUMAN: Idaho’s offense has turned the ball over 14.1 times per game this season, but is averaging 17.8 turnovers over its last five games.

