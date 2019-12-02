Holy Cross, Mercer meet in Boca Raton

Mercer (4-4) vs. Holy Cross (0-7) , FAU Arena, Boca Raton, Florida; Monday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mercer and…

Mercer (4-4) vs. Holy Cross (0-7)

, FAU Arena, Boca Raton, Florida; Monday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer and Holy Cross will go at it in a postseason game in Boca Raton. Holy Cross lost 91-69 to Hofstra in its most recent game, while Mercer fell 76-66 against Canisius in its last outing.

STEPPING UP: Holy Cross’ Joe Pridgen has averaged 10.8 points and 6.6 rebounds while Drew Lowder has put up 13.7 points. For the Bears, Ethan Stair has averaged 19.8 points and 10.1 rebounds while Djordje Dimitrijevic has put up 15.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and two steals.EFFECTIVE ETHAN: Stair has connected on 42.1 percent of the 57 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 18 of 38 over his last five games. He’s also converted 89.7 percent of his free throws this season.

FLOOR SPACING: Mercer’s Dimitrijevic has attempted 39 3-pointers and connected on 35.9 percent of them, and is 10 for 27 over his past five games.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Bears have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Crusaders. Holy Cross has an assist on 48 of 84 field goals (57.1 percent) across its past three games while Mercer has assists on 45 of 70 field goals (64.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Mercer is ranked second in the SoCon with an average of 73.1 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.