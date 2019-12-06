Holy Cross goes up against San Diego

Holy Cross (1-7) vs. San Diego (3-7) Jenny Craig Pavilion, San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross…

Holy Cross (1-7) vs. San Diego (3-7)

Jenny Craig Pavilion, San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross visits San Diego in a non-conference matchup. Both teams last played on Monday. Holy Cross beat Mercer by 14, while San Diego is coming off of an 89-83 loss in Boca Raton to Illinois-Chicago.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: San Diego’s Braun Hartfield has averaged 12.3 points and 6.7 rebounds while Joey Calcaterra has put up 14.9 points. For the Crusaders, Joe Pridgen has averaged 12.5 points and seven rebounds while Austin Butler has put up 11 points and 6.3 rebounds.BRILLIANT BRAUN: Hartfield has connected on 26.2 percent of the 42 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 15 over the last three games. He’s also converted 64.9 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 70: San Diego is 0-6 this year when it allows 70 points or more and 3-1 when holding opponents to fewer than 70.

THREAT FROM DEEP: Holy Cross’s Butler has attempted 29 3-pointers and connected on 37.9 percent of them, and is 7 for 13 over his last three games.

TIGHTENING UP: San Diego’s offense has turned the ball over 14.5 times per game this season, but is averaging 9.3 turnovers over its last three games.

