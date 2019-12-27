Holy Cross faces Siena

Holy Cross (1-11) vs. Siena (4-5) Times Union Center, Albany, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross…

Holy Cross (1-11) vs. Siena (4-5)

Times Union Center, Albany, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross goes up against Siena in a non-conference matchup. Siena beat Canisius by one point on Monday, while Holy Cross fell 89-68 to Sacred Heart on Sunday.

LEADING THE WAY: Siena’s Manny Camper has averaged 13.6 points and 11.8 rebounds while Jalen Pickett has put up 16.3 points and 4.5 rebounds. For the Crusaders, Joe Pridgen has averaged 16.2 points and 7.3 rebounds while Austin Butler has put up 11 points and 8.3 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JOE: Across 10 appearances this season, Holy Cross’ Pridgen has shot 57.7 percent.

STREAK STATS: Holy Cross has dropped its last five road games, scoring 69.2 points and allowing 83.4 points during those contests. Siena has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 82 points while giving up 72.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Crusaders have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Saints. Siena has 35 assists on 79 field goals (44.3 percent) across its previous three outings while Holy Cross has assists on 36 of 75 field goals (48 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Siena is ranked second among MAAC teams with an average of 73.8 points per game.

