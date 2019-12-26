Hofstra looks for road win vs JMU

Hofstra (9-4, 0-0) vs. James Madison (7-4, 0-0) JMU Convocation Center, Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra…

Hofstra (9-4, 0-0) vs. James Madison (7-4, 0-0)

JMU Convocation Center, Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra looks for its third straight win over James Madison at JMU Convocation Center. James Madison’s last win at home against the Pride came on Feb. 7, 2016.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: James Madison’s Matt Lewis, Darius Banks and Michael Christmas have combined to account for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 57 percent of all Dukes points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Desure Buie has made or assisted on 49 percent of all Hofstra field goals over the last five games. Buie has accounted for 30 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Hofstra is a perfect 5-0 when at least five of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 4-4 when fewer than five Pride players score in double-figures.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Pride have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Dukes. James Madison has an assist on 37 of 77 field goals (48.1 percent) across its past three contests while Hofstra has assists on 38 of 74 field goals (51.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Hofstra and James Madison are the class of the CAA when it comes to scoring. The Pride are ranked first in the conference with 77.2 points per game while the Dukes are second at 76.5 per game.

