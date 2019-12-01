High Point squares up against N. Fla.

High Point (1-6) vs. North Florida (5-4) UNF Arena, Jacksonville, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: North Florida plays…

High Point (1-6) vs. North Florida (5-4)

UNF Arena, Jacksonville, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida plays High Point in a non-conference matchup. High Point got past Greensboro by 17 at home on Tuesday. North Florida lost 81-73 to Tennessee State on Friday.

SUPER SENIORS: North Florida has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Ivan Gandia-Rosa, Wajid Aminu, Garrett Sams and J.T. Escobar have combined to account for 54 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 61 percent of all Ospreys points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Gandia-Rosa has accounted for 41 percent of all North Florida field goals over the last three games. Gandia-Rosa has 14 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: High Point has dropped its last four road games, scoring 50 points and allowing 76.3 points during those contests. North Florida has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 87.5 points while giving up 65.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Panthers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Ospreys. North Florida has 39 assists on 78 field goals (50 percent) across its previous three games while High Point has assists on 43 of 72 field goals (59.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: North Florida as a collective unit has made 12.2 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.