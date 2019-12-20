Hendricksen, N. Fla. visit Syracuse

North Florida (7-6) vs. Syracuse (6-5) Carrier Dome, Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will…

North Florida (7-6) vs. Syracuse (6-5)

Carrier Dome, Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Carter Hendricksen and North Florida will face Elijah Hughes and Syracuse. The sophomore Hendricksen has scored 20 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16 over his last five games. Hughes, a senior, is averaging 21.2 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: North Florida has benefited heavily from its seniors. Ivan Gandia-Rosa, Wajid Aminu, Garrett Sams and JT Escobar have combined to account for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 72 percent of all Ospreys points over the team’s last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Hughes has made or assisted on 52 percent of all Syracuse field goals over the last three games. The senior forward has accounted for 27 field goals and 16 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Orange have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Ospreys. Syracuse has 61 assists on 83 field goals (73.5 percent) across its past three outings while North Florida has assists on 45 of 78 field goals (57.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: North Florida as a team has made 12.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among Division I teams.

