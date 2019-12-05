Hendricksen, N. Fla. visit Austin Peay

North Florida (6-4) vs. Austin Peay (3-4) Winfield Dunn Center, Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards…

North Florida (6-4) vs. Austin Peay (3-4)

Winfield Dunn Center, Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two forwards will be on display as Carter Hendricksen and North Florida will face Terry Taylor and Austin Peay. The sophomore Hendricksen has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 20.4 over his last five games. Taylor, a junior, is averaging 23.4 points over the last five games.

VETERAN PRESENCE: Each of these teams has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Taylor, Eli Abaev and Reginald Gee have combined to score 47 percent of Austin Peay’s points this season and 51 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For North Florida, Ivan Gandia-Rosa, Wajid Aminu, J.T. Escobar and Garrett Sams have collectively accounted for 54 percent of all North Florida scoring, including 66 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Taylor has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Austin Peay field goals over the last three games. Taylor has accounted for 35 field goals and two assists in those games.

TWO STREAKS: North Florida has dropped its last three road games, scoring 64.7 points and allowing 77.7 points during those contests. Austin Peay has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 94.3 points while giving up 64.3.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Ospreys have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Governors. Austin Peay has 42 assists on 81 field goals (51.9 percent) over its previous three outings while North Florida has assists on 51 of 87 field goals (58.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The North Florida offense has scored 80.5 points per game this season, ranking the Ospreys 30th among Division I teams. The Austin Peay defense has allowed 74.4 points per game to opponents (ranked 214th overall).

