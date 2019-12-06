Healy, Albany visit Bucknell

Albany (5-4) vs. Bucknell (3-7) Sojka Pavilion, Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards will be…

Albany (5-4) vs. Bucknell (3-7)

Sojka Pavilion, Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards will be on display as Cameron Healy and Albany will face Jimmy Sotos and Bucknell. Healy has scored 26 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 19.2 over his last five games. Sotos is averaging 10.8 points and five assists over the last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Bucknell’s Sotos, Avi Toomer and Bruce Moore have collectively accounted for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 56 percent of all Bison points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Healy has either made or assisted on 46 percent of all Albany field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 33 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Great Danes have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bison. Bucknell has 34 assists on 70 field goals (48.6 percent) over its previous three outings while Albany has assists on 38 of 61 field goals (62.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Bucknell is ranked second among Patriot League teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 27.9 percent. The Bison have averaged 10 offensive boards per game.

