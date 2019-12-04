Haygood scores 17 to carry NC A&T over Longwood 52-41

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Devin Haygood scored 17 points and blocked three as North Carolina A&T broke away late in…

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Devin Haygood scored 17 points and blocked three as North Carolina A&T broke away late in the game and defeated Longwood 52-41 on Wednesday night.

Andre Jackson added 10 points with six rebounds for NC A&T (3-6), Ronald Jackson added eight rebounds. Kameron Langley had six rebounds and six assists for the Aggies.

Shabooty Phillips had 10 points for the Lancers (4-5), who have now lost four consecutive games.

Longwood held a 37-38 lead with 5:45 to play when Haygood scored on a jump shot, Ronald Jackson followed with a dunk and a 3-pointer as the Aggies closed it out 16-4. Ronald Jackson finished with nine points.

Christian Wilson, who led the Lancers in scoring heading into the contest with 9 points per game, had 2 one 1-for-9 shooting. He was 0 of 5 from beyond the arc. Jaylon Wilson, the Lancers’ second leading scorer heading into the contest scored four points on 1-for-5 shooting.

NC A&T plays Bradley on the road on Saturday. Longwood takes on Morgan State on the road on Saturday.

