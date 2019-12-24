Hawaii, Ga. Tech meet in Diamond Head Classic

Georgia Tech (5-6) vs. Hawaii (8-4) Diamond Head Classic , Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Georgia Tech (5-6) vs. Hawaii (8-4)

Diamond Head Classic , Stan Sheriff Center, Honolulu; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech and Hawaii will meet in the Diamond Head Classic. Hawaii lost 72-61 to Washington in its most recent game, while Georgia Tech fell 70-59 against Houston in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERS: Hawaii’s Eddie Stansberry has averaged 17.4 points while Zigmars Raimo has put up 9.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 4.1 assists. For the Yellow Jackets, Michael Devoe has averaged 17.8 points and 4.1 rebounds while Moses Wright has put up 12.5 points and 8.3 rebounds.DOMINANT DEVOE: Devoe has connected on 41.2 percent of the 51 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 3 for 12 over the last three games. He’s also converted 67.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Georgia Tech is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 5-1 when scoring at least 63.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Rainbow Warriors have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Yellow Jackets. Hawaii has 55 assists on 80 field goals (68.8 percent) over its previous three outings while Georgia Tech has assists on 21 of 64 field goals (32.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Hawaii has made 8.3 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is tops among Big West teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.