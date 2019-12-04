Hartford faces St. Francis

St. Francis (NY) (2-5) vs. Hartford (4-5) Chase Family Arena, West Hartford, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: St.…

St. Francis (NY) (2-5) vs. Hartford (4-5)

Chase Family Arena, West Hartford, Connecticut; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Francis (NY) and Hartford look to bounce back from losses. St. Francis (NY) came up short in a 67-59 game at St. Peter’s in its last outing. Hartford lost 69-55 to Texas State in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: St. Francis (NY) has relied heavily on its seniors. Chauncey Hawkins, Deniz Celen, Unique McLean and Rob Higgins have combined to account for 61 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 63 percent of all Terriers points over the team’s last five games.CLUTCH CHAUNCEY: Hawkins has connected on 32 percent of the 25 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 15 over the last three games. He’s also converted 76.5 percent of his free throws this season.

COLD SPELL: St. Francis (NY) has lost its last five road games, scoring 63 points, while allowing 76.6 per game.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Hawks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Terriers. Hartford has an assist on 32 of 55 field goals (58.2 percent) across its previous three matchups while St. Francis (NY) has assists on 44 of 89 field goals (49.4 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Hartford has forced opponents into committing turnovers on 20.4 percent of all possessions, the second-highest rate among all America East teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.