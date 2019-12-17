Harris, Nevada host Texas Southern

Texas Southern (3-6) vs. Nevada (7-4) Lawlor Events Center, Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will…

Texas Southern (3-6) vs. Nevada (7-4)

Lawlor Events Center, Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Tyrik Armstrong and Texas Southern will take on Jalen Harris and Nevada. The senior Armstrong is averaging 14.6 points over the last five games. Harris, a junior, has scored 21 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 21.4 over his last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Nevada has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Harris, Jazz Johnson, Lindsey Drew and Nisre Zouzoua have collectively accounted for 74 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 73 percent of all Wolf Pack points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Harris has accounted for 42 percent of all Nevada field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 37 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Texas Southern is 0-6 when scoring fewer than 69 points and 3-0 when scoring at least 69.

PERFECT WHEN: Nevada is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 73 points or fewer. The Wolf Pack are 1-4 when opponents score more than 73 points.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas Southern is ranked second in Division I with an average of 78.2 possessions per game. The uptempo Tigers have pushed that total to 81 possessions per game over their last five games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

