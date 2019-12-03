Harris, Nevada host Santa Clara

Santa Clara (8-1) vs. Nevada (5-3) Lawlor Events Center, Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will…

Santa Clara (8-1) vs. Nevada (5-3)

Lawlor Events Center, Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Trey Wertz and Santa Clara will face Jalen Harris and Nevada. The sophomore Wertz is averaging 13 points over the last five games. Harris, a junior, is averaging 17.8 points and 5.6 assists over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Nevada has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jazz Johnson, Lindsey Drew, Nisre Zouzoua and Johncarlos Reyes have combined to account for 64 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 57 percent of all Wolf Pack points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Harris has accounted for 50 percent of all Nevada field goals over the last three games. Harris has 24 field goals and 19 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Broncos have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Wolf Pack. Nevada has an assist on 46 of 86 field goals (53.5 percent) over its previous three matchups while Santa Clara has assists on 55 of 90 field goals (61.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Nevada has made 10 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among MWC teams. The Wolf Pack have averaged 12 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

