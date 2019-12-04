Harris lifts N. Colorado over Northern New Mexico 92-47

The Associated Press

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Trent Harris had 24 points as Northern Colorado easily beat Northern New Mexico 92-47 on Wednesday night.

Bodie Hume had 15 points and six rebounds for Northern Colorado (4-4). Matt Johnson added 15 points. Jonah Radebaugh had 14 points and six rebounds.

Naquwan Solomon had 14 points for the Eagles.

Northern Colorado plays Wyoming on the road next Saturday.

