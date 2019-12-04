Hampton looks to extend streak vs Howard

Howard (0-9) vs. Hampton (3-5) Hampton Convocation Center, Hampton, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Hampton looks for its…

Howard (0-9) vs. Hampton (3-5)

Hampton Convocation Center, Hampton, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hampton looks for its 12th straight win in the head-to-head series over Howard. In its last 11 wins against the Bison, Hampton has won by an average of 7 points. Howard’s last win in the series came on Dec. 5, 2009, a 56-54 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: This game represents a Virginia homecoming for Bison junior Kyle Foster, who has averaged 9.4 points on the season. Charles Williams, who’s recorded 17.7 points per game, and Wayne Bristol Jr., who’s averaged 9.8 points, have helped Foster with leadership duties this year. On the other bench, Ben Stanley has averaged 18.4 points and 7.3 rebounds while Davion Warren has put up nine points and 5.3 rebounds.CLUTCH CHARLES: Williams has connected on 34.1 percent of the 41 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 4 of 12 over the last three games. He’s also converted 63.3 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 70: Hampton is 0-5 this year when it allows 70 points or more and 3-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 70.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Howard’s Foster has attempted 47 3-pointers and connected on 34 percent of them, and is 8 for 25 over his last five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Hampton is ranked second among Big South teams with an average of 78.6 points per game. The Pirates have put up only 66 points per game over their four-game losing skid, however.

