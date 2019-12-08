Gurley scores 29 to lift Furman past SC-Upstate 84-72

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Noah Gurley had a career-high 29 points on 11-of-15 shooting and Furman defeated South Carolina Upstate…

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Noah Gurley had a career-high 29 points on 11-of-15 shooting and Furman defeated South Carolina Upstate 84-72 on Sunday.

Clay Mounce had 16 points for Furman (8-3), which was coming off a heartbreaking 81-78 overtime loss at No. 13 Auburn. Jordan Lyons added 15 points, six rebounds and five assists, and Alex Hunter had 11 points.

Furman made 7 of 14 3-pointers in the first half and shot 57% to take a 42-39 lead. South Carolina Upstate shot 55% but had 10 turnovers the Paladins turned into 15 points.

Bryson Mozone tied a career high with 22 points for the Spartans (2-8). Tommy Bruner added 18 points and Everette Hammond had 17 points and seven rebounds. All three had 11 points in the second half when the Spartans shot 57%.

They got within one with 2:40 to play but Mounce dilled a 3 and Gurley had back-to-back baskets and Furman closed with a 9-1 run.

