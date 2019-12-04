Grimes scores 21 to carry Houston past Texas St. 68-60

The Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Quentin Grimes had 21 points as Houston topped Texas State 68-60 on Wednesday night.

Fabian White Jr. had 15 points for Houston (4-2). Nate Hinton added 14 points and DeJon Jarreau had 12.

Nijal Pearson had 17 points for the Bobcats (6-3), whose four-game winning streak came to end. Mason Harrell added 11 points. Alonzo Sule had 10 points.

Houston plays South Carolina on the road on Sunday. Texas State matches up against UTSA at home on Saturday.

