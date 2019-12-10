Grimes, Houston host UTA

Texas-Arlington (4-6) vs. Houston (5-2) Fertitta Center, Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display…

Texas-Arlington (4-6) vs. Houston (5-2)

Fertitta Center, Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as David Azore and Texas-Arlington will face Quentin Grimes and Houston. The junior Azore is averaging 13.8 points over the last five games. Grimes, a sophomore, has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 20.4 over his last five games.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Grimes, Nate Hinton and DeJon Jarreau have collectively accounted for 50 percent of Houston’s scoring this season and 56 percent of the team’s points over its last five games. For Texas-Arlington, Brian Warren, Jabari Narcis and Radshad Davis have combined to score 39 percent of the team’s points this season, including 47 percent of all Mavericks points over their last five.ACCURATE AZORE: Azore has connected on 42.3 percent of the 26 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 13 over his last five games. He’s also converted 82.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Texas-Arlington is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 4-1 when scoring at least 68.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Houston is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes five or more 3-pointers. The Cougars are 0-2 when the team hits fewer than five threes.

DID YOU KNOW: Houston is ranked third among Division I teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 39.9 percent. The Cougars have averaged 14.4 offensive boards per game.

