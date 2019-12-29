Greene, George Mason visit TCU

George Mason (11-1) vs. TCU (8-3) Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

George Mason (11-1) vs. TCU (8-3)

Ed & Rae Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth, Texas; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Javon Greene and George Mason will battle Desmond Bane and TCU. The junior Greene is averaging 13.2 points over the last five games. Bane, a senior, has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 13.4 over his last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: TCU’s Bane, Edric Dennis Jr. and Jaire Grayer have collectively accounted for 47 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 42 percent of all Horned Frogs points over the last five games.GIFTED GREENE: Greene has connected on 33.8 percent of the 74 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 24 over his last five games. He’s also converted 79.2 percent of his free throws this season.

PERFECT WHEN: TCU is a perfect 7-0 when the team blocks at least four opposing shots. The Horned Frogs are 1-3 this season when they block fewer than four shots.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Horned Frogs have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Patriots. TCU has an assist on 53 of 79 field goals (67.1 percent) over its past three games while George Mason has assists on 30 of 72 field goals (41.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive TCU defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 26.2 percent of all possessions, the 14th-best rate among Division I teams. George Mason has a forced-turnover percentage of only 18.5 percent through 12 games (ranking the Patriots 264th).

