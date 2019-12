Green scores 25 to carry N. Iowa past Grand Canyon 82-58

The Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — AJ Green had 25 points as Northern Iowa rolled past Grand Canyon 82-58 on Thursday night.

Trae Berhow had 18 points for Northern Iowa (10-1), which won its fourth straight game. Austin Phyfe added 13 points. Spencer Haldeman had 12 points for the visitors.

Lorenzo Jenkins had 15 points for the Antelopes (4-8). Jovan Blacksher Jr. added 12 points. Isiah Brown had 10 points.

Northern Iowa takes on Marshall at home on Dec. 22. Grand Canyon faces New Mexico on the road on Tuesday.

