Green, Northern Iowa visit Grand Canyon

Northern Iowa (9-1) vs. Grand Canyon (4-7)

Grand Canyon University Arena, Phoenix; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as AJ Green and Northern Iowa will battle Carlos Johnson and Grand Canyon. The sophomore Green is averaging 17 points over the last five games. Johnson, a senior, has scored 20 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 10.8 over his last five games.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The Panthers are led by Green and Trae Berhow. Green is averaging 15 points while Berhow is putting up 14.5 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. The Antelopes have been led by Johnson and Alessandro Lever. Johnson has averaged 13.7 points and 5.9 rebounds while Lever has put up 14.7 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.ACCURATE AJ: Green has connected on 32.1 percent of the 78 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 12 for 25 over the last three games. He’s also converted 86.4 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 70: Grand Canyon is 0-7 this year when it allows 70 points or more and 4-0 when holding opponents to fewer than 70.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Panthers have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Antelopes. Grand Canyon has an assist on 30 of 69 field goals (43.5 percent) across its previous three matchups while Northern Iowa has assists on 46 of 94 field goals (48.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Northern Iowa as a team has made 9.9 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among MVC teams. The Panthers have averaged 13.7 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

