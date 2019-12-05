Grant, Bryant host Columbia

Columbia (3-6) vs. Bryant (5-4) Chace Athletic Center, Smithfield, Rhode Island; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards…

Columbia (3-6) vs. Bryant (5-4)

Chace Athletic Center, Smithfield, Rhode Island; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Mike Smith and Columbia will take on Adam Grant and Bryant. Smith has scored 33 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 23.4 over his last five games. Grant is averaging 20.6 points over the last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Bryant’s Grant, Charles Pride and Ikenna Ndugba have collectively accounted for 51 percent of all Bulldogs points this season, though that number has dropped to 41 percent over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Smith has had his hand in 51 percent of all Columbia field goals over the last five games. Smith has 44 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 65: Columbia is 0-5 when it allows at least 65 points and 3-1 when it holds opponents to less than 65.

STREAK STATS: Columbia has dropped its last five road games, scoring 61.4 points and allowing 71.2 points during those contests. Bryant has won its last three home games, scoring an average of 86 points while giving up 64.3.

DID YOU KNOW: Bryant is ranked second among NEC teams with an average of 76.9 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.