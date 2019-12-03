Grambling St. faces Paul Quinn

Paul Quinn vs. Grambling State (3-4) Assembly Center, Grambling, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Grambling State Tigers…

Paul Quinn vs. Grambling State (3-4)

Assembly Center, Grambling, Louisiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Grambling State Tigers are set to battle the Tigers of NAIA school Paul Quinn. Grambling State lost 67-58 to UC Santa Barbara in its most recent game.

SAVVY SENIORS: Grambling State has relied heavily on its seniors this year. DeVante Jackson, Ivy Smith Jr., Prince Moss, Anthony Gaston and Trevell Cunningham have combined to account for 65 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 66 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Mateo Eschelk has either made or assisted on 52 percent of all Paul Quinn field goals over the last three games. The junior forward has accounted for 23 field goals and nine assists in those games.

DID YOU KNOW: Grambling State went 3-8 overall against out-of-conference foes last season. The Tigers put up 65.4 points per contest across those 11 contests.

