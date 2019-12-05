Grady, Davidson visit Northeastern

Davidson (3-5) vs. Northeastern (5-4) Matthews Arena, Boston; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display…

Davidson (3-5) vs. Northeastern (5-4)

Matthews Arena, Boston; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Kellan Grady and Davidson will battle Jordan Roland and Northeastern. The junior Grady has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 19.6 over his last five games. Roland, a senior, is averaging 20.4 points over the last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Northeastern’s Roland, Bolden Brace and Maxime Boursiquot have collectively scored 53 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 46 percent of all Huskies scoring over the last five games.GIFTED GRADY: Grady has connected on 25.7 percent of the 35 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 21 over his last five games. He’s also made 82.1 percent of his free throws this season.

WINNING WHEN: Northeastern is a perfect 5-0 when it scores at least 72 points. The Huskies are 0-4 when scoring any fewer than that.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Huskies have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Wildcats. Northeastern has 36 assists on 71 field goals (50.7 percent) across its previous three contests while Davidson has assists on 27 of 64 field goals (42.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Northeastern has made 9.7 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among CAA teams.

