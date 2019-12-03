Gomez, CSUN visit Portland

Cal State Northridge (1-7) vs. Portland (6-1) Earle A. Chiles Center, Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two…

Cal State Northridge (1-7) vs. Portland (6-1)

Earle A. Chiles Center, Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Terrell Gomez and Cal State Northridge will face Isaiah White and Portland. The junior Gomez has scored 31 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 22.2 over his last five games. White, a senior, is averaging 14.8 points over the last five games.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: Portland’s White has averaged 15.3 points while JoJo Walker has put up 13.8 points. For the Matadors, Gomez has averaged 22.1 points while Darius Brown II has put up 10.3 points and 5.6 assists.

KEY FACILITATOR: Brown has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Cal State Northridge field goals over the last three games. Brown has accounted for 18 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Cal State Northridge has dropped its last five road games, scoring 70.6 points and allowing 95 points during those contests. Portland has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 73.5 points while giving up 54.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Pilots have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Matadors. Portland has 54 assists on 75 field goals (72 percent) across its previous three outings while Cal State Northridge has assists on 40 of 80 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Northridge as a collective unit has made 8.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is tops among Big West teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.