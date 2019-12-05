Godfrey, Ft. Wayne visit UIC

Purdue Fort Wayne (6-5) vs. Illinois-Chicago (3-6) Credit Union 1 Arena, Chicago; Saturday, 4:12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards…

Purdue Fort Wayne (6-5) vs. Illinois-Chicago (3-6)

Credit Union 1 Arena, Chicago; Saturday, 4:12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jarred Godfrey and Purdue Fort Wayne will go up against Tarkus Ferguson and Illinois-Chicago. The sophomore Godfrey has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 17.2 over his last five games. Ferguson, a senior, is averaging 17.6 points over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Purdue Fort Wayne has relied heavily on its seniors. Brian Patrick, Matt Holba, Dylan Carl and Marcus DeBerry have collectively accounted for 55 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 66 percent of all Mastodons points over the team’s last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Ferguson has either made or assisted on 42 percent of all Illinois-Chicago field goals over the last three games. Ferguson has accounted for 19 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Illinois-Chicago is 0-6 when its offense scores 70 points or fewer. Purdue Fort Wayne is a perfect 5-0 when it holds opponents to 69 or fewer points. The Mastodons have allowed 63 points per game over their last five.

PERFECT WHEN: Purdue Fort Wayne is a perfect 5-0 when it holds an opponent to 69 points or fewer. The Mastodons are 1-5 when opponents score more than 69.

DID YOU KNOW: Purdue Fort Wayne as a team has made 9.3 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among Summit League teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.