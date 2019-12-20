Godfrey, Ft. Wayne visit Iowa State

Purdue Fort Wayne (7-7) vs. Iowa State (6-4) James H. Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Purdue Fort Wayne (7-7) vs. Iowa State (6-4)

James H. Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two sophomore guards will be on display as Jarred Godfrey and Purdue Fort Wayne will go up against Tyrese Haliburton and Iowa State. Godfrey has scored 22 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 18 over his last five games. Haliburton is averaging 20 points and 6.6 assists over the last five games.

SUPER SENIORS: Purdue Fort Wayne has relied heavily on its seniors. Brian Patrick, Matt Holba, Dylan Carl and Marcus DeBerry have combined to account for 51 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 46 percent of all Mastodons points over the team’s last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Haliburton has either made or assisted on 51 percent of all Iowa State field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 23 field goals and 17 assists in those games.

DEFENSIVE DISRUPTION: Iowa State is 5-0 when limiting opponents to 41.9 percent or worse from the field, and 1-4 when opponents shoot better than that. Purdue Fort Wayne is 5-0 when allowing 40.7 percent or less and 2-7 whenever opponents exceed that mark.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Cyclones have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Mastodons. Iowa State has 43 assists on 78 field goals (55.1 percent) over its previous three outings while Purdue Fort Wayne has assists on 36 of 70 field goals (51.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Iowa State has turned the ball over on just 15.3 percent of its possessions this season, which is the ninth-lowest rate among all Division I teams. The Cyclones have turned the ball over only 11.4 times per game this season.

