Gilyard, Richmond visit ODU

Richmond (9-1) vs. Old Dominion (3-8)

Chartway Arena, Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jacob Gilyard and Richmond will face Xavier Green and Old Dominion. The junior Gilyard has scored 20 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 14.8 over his last five games. Green, a senior, is averaging 12.4 points over the last five games.

SENIOR STUDS: Richmond’s Blake Francis, Nick Sherod and Grant Golden have collectively scored 54 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 45 percent of all Spiders scoring over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Gilyard has made or assisted on 46 percent of all Richmond field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has accounted for 29 field goals and 35 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Old Dominion is 0-7 this year when it scores 61 points or fewer and 3-1 when it scores at least 62.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Spiders have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Monarchs. Old Dominion has 23 assists on 62 field goals (37.1 percent) across its previous three outings while Richmond has assists on 63 of 87 field goals (72.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Richmond as a team has made 10.5 3-pointers per game this season, which is ninth-most among Division I teams. The Spiders have averaged 11.7 3-pointers per game over their last three games.

