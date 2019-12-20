Gilyard, Richmond host Radford

Radford (3-7) vs. Richmond (10-1) Entertainment & Sports Arena, Washington; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be…

Radford (3-7) vs. Richmond (10-1)

Entertainment & Sports Arena, Washington; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Carlik Jones and Radford will face Jacob Gilyard and Richmond. The senior Jones has scored 29 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 18.6 over his last five games. Gilyard, a junior, is averaging 13.6 points and seven assists over the last five games.

SAVVY VETERANS: Each of these teams has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Blake Francis, Nick Sherod and Grant Golden have combined to score 55 percent percent of Richmond’s points this season. For Radford, Jones, Travis Fields, Jr., Leroy Butts IV, Devine Eke and Donald Hicks have combined to account for 73 percent of all Radford scoring, including 83 percent of the team’s points over its last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Jones has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Radford field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Radford is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 63 points and 3-2 when scoring at least 63.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Spiders have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Highlanders. Richmond has 55 assists on 82 field goals (67.1 percent) across its past three matchups while Radford has assists on 35 of 63 field goals (55.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Richmond is ranked second among A10 teams with an average of 77.8 points per game.

