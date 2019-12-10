Furman goes up against North Greenville

North Greenville vs. Furman (8-3) Timmons Arena, Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The Furman Paladins will…

North Greenville vs. Furman (8-3)

Timmons Arena, Greenville, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Furman Paladins will be taking on the Crusaders of NAIA member North Greenville. Furman is coming off an 84-72 home win over South Carolina Upstate in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Furman’s Clay Mounce, Noah Gurley and Jordan Lyons have combined to account for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 60 percent of all Paladins points over the last five games.MIGHTY MOUNCE: Through 11 games, Furman’s Clay Mounce has connected on 46.6 percent of the 58 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 61.9 percent from the free throw line this season.

PREVIOUSLY: Furman scored 107 points and prevailed by 40 over North Greenville when these two teams met a year ago.

DID YOU KNOW: Furman went 8-2 overall against out-of-conference competition last season. The Paladins put up 75.8 points per contest across those 10 games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.