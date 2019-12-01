Furman faces USF

Furman (7-1) vs. South Florida (3-4) Yuengling Center, Tampa, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Furman squares up against…

Furman (7-1) vs. South Florida (3-4)

Yuengling Center, Tampa, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman squares up against South Florida in a non-conference matchup. Both teams last played on Wednesday. Furman won 58-57 over Texas-Arlington, while South Florida is coming off of a 74-67 loss in George Town to Nebraska.

SENIOR STUDS: Furman’s Clay Mounce, Jordan Lyons and Noah Gurley have collectively accounted for 53 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 53 percent of all Paladins points over the last five games.

CREATING OFFENSE: Laquincy Rideau has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all South Florida field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 16 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Paladins have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bulls. South Florida has 31 assists on 65 field goals (47.7 percent) across its past three games while Furman has assists on 49 of 94 field goals (52.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Furman defense has allowed only 59.8 points per game to opponents, which is the 24th-lowest figure in the country. The South Florida offense has produced just 61.4 points through seven games (ranked 236th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.