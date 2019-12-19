Funk, Army visit Wagner

Army (5-5) vs. Wagner (2-7) Spiro Sports Center, Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two guards…

Army (5-5) vs. Wagner (2-7)

Spiro Sports Center, Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Tommy Funk and Army will go up against Alex Morales and Wagner. The senior Funk has scored 20 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 16.6 over his last five games. Morales, a junior, is averaging 13.6 points over the last five games.

SQUAD LEADERS: The dynamic Morales has averaged 13.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists to lead the charge for the Seahawks. Complementing Morales is Curtis Cobb III, who is accounting for 15.1 points per game. The Black Knights have been led by Funk, who is averaging 14.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Morales has either made or assisted on 48 percent of all Wagner field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 16 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Wagner is 0-6 this year when it scores 71 points or fewer and 2-1 when it scores at least 72.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Black Knights have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Seahawks. Wagner has 35 assists on 61 field goals (57.4 percent) over its past three outings while Army has assists on 52 of 85 field goals (61.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Wagner gets to the line more often than any other NEC team. The Seahawks have averaged 24.2 foul shots per game this season, but that number has dropped to 21.8 over their four-game losing streak.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.