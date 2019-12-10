Funk, Army visit Merrimack

Army (4-4) vs. Merrimack (5-5) Hammel Court, North Andover, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will…

Army (4-4) vs. Merrimack (5-5)

Hammel Court, North Andover, Massachusetts; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Tommy Funk and Army will battle Juvaris Hayes and Merrimack. Funk is averaging 15.8 points and 8.2 assists over the last five games. Hayes is averaging 9.8 points and 5.6 assists over the last five games.

SAVVY SENIORS: Merrimack’s Hayes, Jaleel Lord and Idris Joyner have combined to account for 42 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 46 percent of all Warriors points over the last five games.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Funk has had his hand in 49 percent of all Army field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 17 field goals and 22 assists in those games.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Black Knights have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Warriors. Merrimack has an assist on 22 of 67 field goals (32.8 percent) over its previous three contests while Army has assists on 46 of 80 field goals (57.5 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The disruptive Merrimack defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 27.1 percent of all possessions, the 12th-best rate among Division I teams. Army has a forced-turnover percentage of only 18.2 percent through eight games (ranking the Black Knights 278th).

