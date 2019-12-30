Fresno State looks for road win vs No. 13 San Diego St.

Fresno State (4-9, 0-2) vs. No. 13 San Diego State (13-0, 2-0) Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl, San Diego; Wednesday,…

Fresno State (4-9, 0-2) vs. No. 13 San Diego State (13-0, 2-0)

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl, San Diego; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State looks for its third straight win over No. 13 San Diego State at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. San Diego State’s last win at home against the Bulldogs came on Jan. 19, 2016.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Fresno State has benefited heavily from its freshmen. Nate Grimes, Orlando Robinson, New Williams and Jarred Hyder have combined to account for 59 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 58 percent of all Bulldogs points over the team’s last five games.GIFTED GRIMES: Grimes has connected on 36 percent of the 50 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 15 over the last three games. He’s also made 66.7 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: San Diego State has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 75.7 points while giving up 54.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Aztecs have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Bulldogs. San Diego State has an assist on 59 of 89 field goals (66.3 percent) across its previous three contests while Fresno State has assists on 45 of 79 field goals (57 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The San Diego State offense has recorded a turnover on only 16.2 percent of its possessions, which is the 19th-best rate in the country. The Fresno State defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 17.5 percent of all possessions (ranked 313th among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.