Francis scores 29 to carry Richmond over Hampton 80-63

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Blake Francis matched his career high with 29 points as Richmond beat Hampton 80-63 on Tuesday night.

Francis shot 6 for 9 from behind the arc and added six assists.

Jacob Gilyard had 18 points and 10 assists for Richmond (7-1). Nick Sherod added 16 points and nine rebounds.

Ben Stanley tied a career high with 24 points and had 13 rebounds for the Pirates (3-5), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Edward Oliver-Hampton added 12 points and Davion Warren had 10.

Richmond plays South Alabama at home on Sunday. Hampton takes on Howard at home on Thursday.

