Ford, St. Mary’s host Seattle

Seattle (7-7) vs. Saint Mary’s (12-2)

McKeon Pavilion, Moraga, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Terrell Brown and Seattle will battle Jordan Ford and Saint Mary’s. Brown has scored 28 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 18 over his last five games. Ford is averaging 22 points over the last five games.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Each of these teams has relied heavily on their seniors this year. Ford, Malik Fitts, Tanner Krebs and Tommy Kuhse have combined to account for 70 percent of all Saint Mary’s scoring this season. For Seattle, .

CREATING OFFENSE: Brown has been directly responsible for 49 percent of all Seattle field goals over the last three games. Brown has 23 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Seattle has dropped its last four road games, scoring 58 points and allowing 80 points during those contests. Saint Mary’s has won its last seven home games, scoring an average of 80.1 points while giving up 60.1.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Gaels have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Redhawks. Saint Mary’s has an assist on 38 of 86 field goals (44.2 percent) over its previous three matchups while Seattle has assists on 30 of 73 field goals (41.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Saint Mary’s offense has recorded a turnover on only 15.5 percent of its possessions, which is the 11th-best rate in the country. The Seattle defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18.6 percent of all possessions (ranked 257th among Division I teams).

