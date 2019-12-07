Fleming propels Maine past Central Connecticut 66-64

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Andrew Fleming scored 18 points and Maine made enough free throws down the stretch to…

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Andrew Fleming scored 18 points and Maine made enough free throws down the stretch to hold off Central Connecticut 66-64 on Saturday.

Fleming sank 6 of 10 shots from the floor and made 6 of 8 at the free-throw line for the Black Bears (3-6). He added four rebounds, three steals and two assists.

Myles Baker buried a 3-pointer to pull the winless Blue Devils (0-9) within 63-61 with 1:49 left to play, but Peter Stumer hit two free throws with 21 seconds to go to push Maine’s lead to 65-61. Baker delivered on a 3 to get CCU within a point with 12 seconds left. Fleming made 1 of 2 foul shots 2 seconds later and Nedelijko Prijovic blocked Baker’s 3-pointer on the final shot of the game.

Mykhailo Yagodin came off the bench to score 11 with four assists for Maine. Prijovic and Vilgot Larsson both scored 10 with Prijovic snagging eight rebounds.

Baker topped the Blue Devils with 15 points. Jamir Coleman and Jamir Reed had 13 points apiece, while Greg Outlaw scored 10.

