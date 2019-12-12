FDU hosts Princeton

Princeton (1-7) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson (2-7) Rothman Center, Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Princeton and Fairleigh…

Princeton (1-7) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson (2-7)

Rothman Center, Teaneck, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton and Fairleigh Dickinson look to bounce back from losses. Princeton fell short in a 67-66 game at home to Monmouth on Tuesday. Fairleigh Dickinson lost 86-70 on the road to St. Peter’s on Wednesday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Richmond Aririguzoh and Jaelin Llewellyn have led the Tigers. Aririguzoh has averaged 14.5 points and nine rebounds while Llewellyn has recorded 16.8 points per game. The Knights have been led by Kaleb Bishop and Elyjah Williams, who are averaging 12.9 and 11.7 points, respectively.BRILLIANT BISHOP: Bishop has connected on 33.3 percent of the 27 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 7 of 20 over the last five games. He’s also made 86.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Fairleigh Dickinson is 0-7 this year when it scores 75 points or fewer and 2-0 when it scores at least 76.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Tigers have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Knights. Fairleigh Dickinson has an assist on 28 of 70 field goals (40 percent) over its previous three contests while Princeton has assists on 40 of 78 field goals (51.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Fairleigh Dickinson has committed a turnover on just 18.9 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best percentage among all NEC teams. The Knights have turned the ball over only 13 times per game this season and just 10 times per game over their last five games.

