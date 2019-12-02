FAU meets SBU in Boca Raton

Florida Atlantic (4-3) vs. Saint Bonaventure (3-4) , FAU Arena, Boca Raton, Florida; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida…

Florida Atlantic (4-3) vs. Saint Bonaventure (3-4)

, FAU Arena, Boca Raton, Florida; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic and Saint Bonaventure will meet in a postseason game at FAU Arena in Boca Raton. Saint Bonaventure earned a 70-61 win over San Diego in its most recent game, while Florida Atlantic got a 71-70 win against Illinois-Chicago in its last outing.

SENIOR STUDS: Florida Atlantic’s Cornelius Taylor, Richardson Maitre and Aleksandar Zecevic have combined to account for 39 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 43 percent of all Owls points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Kyle Lofton has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Saint Bonaventure field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 23 field goals and 27 assists in those games.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Owls have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Bonnies. Saint Bonaventure has 27 assists on 63 field goals (42.9 percent) across its past three games while Florida Atlantic has assists on 33 of 73 field goals (45.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Florida Atlantic is ranked second among CUSA teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 36.1 percent. The Owls have averaged 13.7 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.