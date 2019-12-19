Fairfield takes on Oakland

Fairfield (2-7) vs. Oakland (5-7) Athletics Center Orena, Oakland, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield and Oakland look…

Fairfield (2-7) vs. Oakland (5-7)

Athletics Center Orena, Oakland, Michigan; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield and Oakland look to bounce back from losses. Both programs are coming off of losses in their last game. Oakland lost 74-62 on the road to Syracuse on Wednesday, while Fairfield came up short in a 62-58 game at home to William & Mary on Dec. 12.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Xavier Hill-Mais is putting up 15.4 points and 7.7 rebounds to lead the way for the Golden Grizzlies. Daniel Oladapo is also a primary contributor, accounting for 10.3 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. The Stags are led by Jesus Cruz, who is averaging 14.7 points and 4.9 rebounds.JUMPING FOR JESUS: Cruz has connected on 32.4 percent of the 37 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 9 of 20 over his last five games. He’s also made 63.6 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Golden Grizzlies are 0-5 when they allow at least 68 points and 5-2 when they hold opponents to anything under 68 points. The Stags are 0-6 when they score 64 points or fewer and 2-1 when they exceed 64.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Golden Grizzlies have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Stags. Oakland has 40 assists on 59 field goals (67.8 percent) across its past three outings while Fairfield has assists on 29 of 69 field goals (42 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Oakland has attempted the second-most free throws among all Horizon teams. The Golden Grizzlies have averaged 21.1 free throws per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.